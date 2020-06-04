St. Louis homeowner who shot burglar is arrested for being a felon with gun

ST. LOUIS – Police have arrested a St. Louis homeowner who shot and injured a would-be burglar trying to steal copper.

The man was alerted by his alarm company to the break-in at his rental property located on Beacon Avenue near West Florissant around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.

When he returned to the home he found the suspected thief inside his basement. He shot and wounded the suspect.

The homeowner was then arrested because police say he’s a convicted felon who was in possession of a handgun.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where his condition is unknown. Police did not release the name of the injured man or the homeowner.