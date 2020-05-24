St. Louis Honor Flight organization salutes veterans unable to go to D.C. this Memorial Day weekend

ARNOLD, MO – Joseph W. Scott is a veteran who served in the Marines. Scott is now 100 years old and a World War II veteran. On this Memorial Day weekend Scott was surrounded by his neighbors and family as he reminisced about his life.

“I can still go where I want, and do what I want to do, and no body to stop me”

The veteran knew he was supposed to go on an Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in March but due to the COVID-19 crisis the flight was canceled.

On Saturday Scott was very surprised with a drive-by parade put on by the St. Louis Honor Flight organization.

Escorted by first responders, in what is being called “Operation Salute”, a drive-by honor flight parade.

“It’s nice to know that there is still people that respect our country and flag,” said Floyd Scott.

“I know Joseph is very emotional and the parade really touched his heart,” said Susan Scott.

64 other veterans in Missouri will be greeted by a decorated veteran and saluted for their service.

“We just wanted to come out to show all the veterans we care to pay tribute,” said Lisa Holley.

Just a few blocks away, the caravan kept on moving to honor 90-year-old Emmett Bud Newton Jr. who was also supposed to be on that flight. He served proudly in the Air Force.

Serving the country with pride the Korean War Veteran was overwhelmed with joy on his special day.