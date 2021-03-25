St. Louis honors Blues legend Bobby Plager after his tragic death Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – Many are grieving Thursday morning after St. Louis Blues legend Bobby Plager was killed in a car crash on Highway 40 Wednesday afternoon.

The 78-year-old is being remembered as a true Blue and a big part of the heart and soul of the franchise.

A small memorial to Plager has gone up outside the main entrance at the Enterprise Center. People all over St. Louis are trying to comprehend the loss of the man affectionately known as “Mr. Blue.”

Bommarito Automotive Group skyFOX helicopter was over the scene of the crash Wednesday. The two-vehicle crash happened at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday on eastbound Highway 40 near Vandeventer.

Plager was driving a black Cadillac SUV. He was the only person in that SUV. The other vehicle involved was a white minivan with two adult women inside. Plager was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. One of the women from the SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The accident reconstruction team from the St. Louis Police Department is still investigating what exactly happened.

Plager was a legendary figure in the St. Louis Blues organization and was beloved by many.

He celebrated with the team when they finally won the Stanley Cup, and he was one of the original members of the Blues franchise when it started back in 1967. Plager played 11 seasons with the Blues. His number 5 jersey was retired in 2017 next to his brother’s number 8.

Plager became a face of the franchise, a true blues ambassador after his playing days were done. He was a constant figure in the Blues organization for many years.

Hall of Famer Bernie Federko played with Plager and is among those who remember him fondly.

“He was full of life and I think that’s what hurts the most,” Federko said.

The blues next home game is Friday night.