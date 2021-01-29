St. Louis hospital reports success using experimental COVID-19 drug

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis Hospital is using an experimental drug to treat COVID patients and it’s keeping them out of the hospital.

When former President Trump was hospitalized with coronavirus last year, he was treated with a special experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail and recovered.

FOX2’s medical reporter Dan Gray asked, “Is monoclonal therapy a game changer?

Dr. Bruce Hall, vice president of BJC Healthcare and chief quality officer replied saying, “While I believe in this therapy, I don’t know I would call it a game changer. Right now it, is probably the only therapy we have for this kind of patient a patient early in the disease who is at risk of gettiing worse.”

Pharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly say monoclonal antibody cocktail shows promising results when used in patients 65 and older and those at high risk who are in the early stages of infection.

BJC in St. Louis has been using the drug under emergency authorization with positive patient outcomes.

“We’ve treated more than 400 patients now and we’ve seen very, very few who need to be admitted to the hospital afterward that’s the main thing to watch for right, because that’s what we’re trying to prevent,” Hall said. “For every 15 patients that we can get in and get treated, we’ll be able to prevent one of them from getting into the hospital so that is the measure of effectiveness and we believe that means the therapy is really worth doing.”

Dan: “Can it be used as a preventive as well?”

Dr. Hall: “That’s a great question there is some early evidence it can be used for people who have been exposed and who might not be sick yet.”

The monoclonal antibody therapy is till undergoing clinical trials and is not yet available to the general public.