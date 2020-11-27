St. Louis hospitals end week with highest 7-day average for hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area hospitals are ending the week by reporting a record 7-day average of COVID positive patients at task force hospitals. The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reporting the 7-day average is 878 today, the highest number ever.

That figure follows a 7-day period that saw the most COVID positive patients in the hospital reported Thursday at 897. The numbers lag by two days.

The past 7 days also saw another high of 1,034 beds in use for COVID positive and COVID suspected patients at the task force hospitals.

The task force is now also reporting its hospital capacity. Friday, it reported staffed bed capacity was 76%, an improvement from earlier this week. The ICU’s are at 85% of their total staffed bed capacity..

