St. Louis hospitals see record COVID-19 hospitalizations for second day

COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 15% across the US compared to data from the previous two weeks. (Getty Images)

Watch a live stream of the press conference here

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis area hospitals set another pandemic record today when it comes to COVID hospitalizations and it is putting a massive strain on the health care system.

“We are getting crushed by the virus right now,” said Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force during an afternoon briefing.

The latest numbers from the task force show a record 1,114 people are hospitalized for COVID. They also saw a record number of new patients overnight. The latest data shows there were 213 new hospital admissions. That is on top of the 176 new patients reported yesterday.

“It is affecting everyone in the region in one way or another. In many ways, this is the nightmare scenario or “the perfect storm” we feared when we couldn’t choke off the virus completely last year,” said Dr. Garza.

The task force also reports 50 suspected COVID-positive patients, which added to the known COVID-positive cases puts 1,164 people in the hospital with the virus.

Doctors say they are also seeing an ‘alarming spike’ in the number of children who are hospitalized.

The surge comes as the omicron variant spreads through the region. Dr. Garza was joined by colleagues from other task force hospitals to show the strain it is putting on their facilities.

Dr. Clay Dunagan with BJC Hospital says there are a number of healthcare workers who are unable to work because they have tested positive.

He explained that means the hospitals may actually have to decrease available beds at a time when they need them the most because there is no one to staff them.

“This COVID crush is happening all across the community. There are no hospitals in the region that are left untouched. So, there is no place for a hospital to go for help or coverage or to send patients when one hospital is full. There is no safe harbor,” said Dr. Dunagan.

Dr. Dunagan explained no one is admitted to the hospital right away after getting COVID. He said the people they are seeing now were probably infected a week or more ago.

“This is our fear; that in the next 1-2 weeks, we could easily double the number of COVID patients hospitalized. The projections for what could happen after holiday gatherings are literally off the charts,” said Dr. Dunagan.

Dr. Garza said that in order to take care of COVID patients, they are being forced to stop other vital health care services.

He says that this surge of COVID will result in more heart attacks, more strokes, and more cancer cases that could have been treated early or even prevented.

Dr. Dunagan said one significant challenge right now is also the lack of the state’s public health emergency declaration.

He said that before the governor allowed it to expire the emergency designation gave health systems additional tools like increased telehealth utilization, the ability to exceed bed capacity when needed, and the opportunity to utilize the National Guard.

“Frankly, if COVID was an emergency in 2021, it is a bigger public health emergency right now,” said Dr. Dunagan.

The task force is made up locally of the SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s health care systems.