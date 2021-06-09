St. Louis hospitals see record low COVID hospitalizations

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is reporting its lowest number of COVID hospitalizations since it began recording data.

The task force says there are 120 COVID positive and suspected patients in the area hospitals. It is also the first time the number of COVID positive patients dipped below 100.

However, Dr. Garza, incident commander of the task force, says the patients in the hospital are getting younger and most are unvaccinated.

He went on to explain that 53% of people in the region over the age of 18 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. He says 44% have received both doses.

When the data is broken down by counties, St. Charles County residents have the most people fully vaccinated in Missouri with 50% of residents over 18 getting both doses. In Illinois, Monroe County has 54% of its residents over 18 fully vaccinated.

When it comes to data by ZIP Codes, areas of north St. Louis County and North St. Louis City have fewer people fully vaccinated. That is also the case for some of the more rural areas.