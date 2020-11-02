St. Louis hospitals seeing highest 7-day average of new COVID admissions

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released new data today that the group’s leader calls troubling. The rolling 7-day average when it comes to new hospital admissions is 61, the single highest average since the pandemic started.

Dr. Alex Garza, the task force leader, says there have been 421 people admitted to the hospital over the last 7 days, that is the most in any 7-day period.

When it comes to ICU beds, there have been more than 110 patients in those beds the last two days. The ICU hasn’t seen that many peatients since mid-May.

“We just can’t keep continuing on this trend,” explained Dr. Garza.

He went on to say some hospitals are already at capacity and others are over capacity. He also said some of the area hospitals have slowed down elective surgeries as well as some other measures to help with the capacity concerns.

Dr. Garza explained we have to get it under control if we don’t want to see another lockdown.

Today’s data shows the counties with the biggest increase of COVID cases are still in the rural areas, but Dr. Garza stressed the numbers are growing in urban areas too.

The ZIP Codes seeing the biggest increase in new cases since last week include Oakville, Mehlville, Arnold, St. Peters, New Haven, and Webster Groves.