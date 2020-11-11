St. Louis hospitals set COVID-19 records for second day in a row

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis sees another day of record new hospital admissions at area hospitals. The St Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force released today’s data that says there were 120 new patients admitted for COVID-19 in one day. Those numbers lag two days.

The task force area hospitals did discharge 109 COVID-19 patients, so the total COVID positive and COVID suspected patients saw a drop from 792 to 787 patients.

But the task force says there were still more records set at the hospitals. The 7-day moving average of daily hospital admissions is 99, a new record. Also, the seven-day moving average of total hospitalizations increased to 546, another new record.

FOX 2 is tracking cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in the area. The region was just below the 100,000 mark. Then St. Louis County added over 400 cases earlier this week.

The Franklin County surge of cases include eight children ranging in age from 3 to 10 years old. Sixteen of the most recent patients in Franklin County are over the age of 70.

The region saw another day with more than 2,000 cases added yesterday. The totals at this writing for our region are 100,436 cases and 1966 deaths.

St. Charles County is reporting 3,272 new cases in the last 14 days. That’s more than 1,200 more cases than the 14 days prior. It’s a 60 percent rise in caseloads. The St Charles numbers represent an average of nearly 234 new cases each day.