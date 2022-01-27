St. Louis hosts WWE Royal Rumble this weekend

ST. LOUIS — The Royal Rumble will be held Saturday at the Dome at America’s Center.

Thursday morning Olympic gold medal winner Jackie Joyner Kersee got a WWE championship title and grant donation for her tireless work in the community.

“To select the Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation as one of the Community Champions continues to put us out there and share the work, we’re doing in the community is a blessing,” says Jackie Joyner Kersee, Olympic Legend.

“Your talents can get you so far,” says Titus O’Neil, WWE Global Ambassador. “But your character is the thing that keeps you in a significant place in life. It’s great to be successful but it’s more important to be significant. Jackie Joyner Kersee has made a significant impact in her community and the globe.”

WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil was accompanied by WWE Superstar Reggie, who stopped by his old stomping and jumping grounds at the City Museum. Sidney Bateman aka WWE Superstar Reggie grew up in East St. Louis and credits his time with the St. louis Archers and Circus Harmony for helping to keep him out of gangs and getting into the ring in the WWE.

“I said it before if it wasn’t for Circus Harmony,” says Reggie, WWE Superstar. “Just like Titus, I thought I was going to be shot or dead in prison somewhere at the age of 16 because I was following in the wrong footsteps. So, to be here and give back to the community to improve our community is just incredible.”

By early afternoon, the Urban League at Head Start off Jennings Station Road was another stop for the hometown hero and his WWE counterparts to honor Michael P. McMillan and his work through the Urban League and Head Start.

“When you think about that phrase ‘What they see is what they’ll be’ means these young people get a chance to physically touch and meet and experience a champion and global ambassador of goodwill,” says Michael P. McMillan, Urban League President & CEO. “It also teaches them you can do good by doing good.”

Community Champions getting recognized with a rewarding day and a belt unlike any they might have in their closet.