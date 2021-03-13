St. Louis Housing Authority helps single mom after You Paid For It report

ST. LOUIS–A dramatic turnaround after our story on Tuesday about a St Louis working mom who works for an organization that helps the needy in the community. 

The St Louis Housing Authority is now going to move her out of a troubled Housing Authority apartment after all. I showed you earlier this week how the ceiling had collapsed, and the floors flooded and mold appeared at Rashonda Johnson’s apartment in Midtown St Louis

The mother of two who pays $700 a month to live in the unit wanted to be relocated to another unit in the complex but was told no. She called You Paid For It. When I questioned the Executive Director of the Housing Authority, I was also told there were no plans to relocate Rashonda Johnson. 

But after my story ran, a change of heart by the Housing Authority and by McCormack Baron that manages the complex and located another unit for Johnson.

She says the head of the Housing Authority, Alana Green called to apologize for her TV performance telling Rashonda that she didn’t know how bad things were. Rashonda says officials have put her up in a hotel for two days until she is moved on Saturday and are supplying a truck to help with the move.

Johnson says it should not have taken her calling in You Paid For It to bring about this change. She is nonetheless happy that officials did an about-face. 

