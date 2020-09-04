St. Louis indefinitely extends emergency COVID-19 orders for bars and restaurants

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Lyda Krewson has announced the extension of COVID-19 restrictions. The new emergency health order says that the city will be asking bars, restaurants, and large venues to keep following the orders put into place three weeks ago. They were asked to close by 11:00 pm and remain at 50 percent capacity.

The previous order was set to expire Monday. The new orders will be in effect indefinitely.

The orders are to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Recently cases have surged among people under 40-years-old. They represent over half of all cases. The new emergency health order also references the sustained high percentage of people testing positive for the virus in the region. The new orders will remain in effect until the number of cases and hospitalizations decreases.

Details of previous Emergency Order # 13:

Bars, restaurants and nightclubs shall limit their capacity to 50% of their permitted occupancy or less and shall close by 11:00 p.m. As used herein, the terms “bars”, “restaurants” and “nightclubs” refer to establishments which serve or permit alcoholic beverages to be served for consumption by guests on the premises, including but not limited to, establishments commonly referred to as restaurants, event spaces, taverns, nightclubs, cocktail lounges, and cabarets.

Large venues shall reduce their capacity to 50% or less of their permitted occupancy and shall continue to comply with the Guidance and Protocols for Cultural Institutions/Destinations & Attractions/Large Venues attached to Order No 9 as Exhibit I.

All businesses shall encourage employees and volunteers to quarantine or isolate if they have or are believed to have COVID-19 or if they have come into contact with individual(s) with COVID-19. All businesses shall encourage employees and volunteers who have been tested for COVID-19 to self-quarantine until they receive their test results. As used herein, the term “quarantine” refers to the separation and restriction of movement for 14 days of persons who have been exposed to COVID-19 to see if they become sick. Individuals must comply with CDC’s quarantine guidelines. As used herein, the term “isolation” refers to the restriction of movement and separation of people who test positive for COVID-19 from the general population until they meet CDC’s criteria for ending isolation.

Any business that closed as a result of an enforcement action or to protect the public’s health may conduct activities necessary to perform the following activities: maintain the value of a business’s inventory, provide security, process payroll or employee benefits, or to facilitate employees of the business being able to continue to work remotely provided that such activities do not further endanger the public’s health.

