ST. LOUIS – The Department of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry is offering free firewood to the St. Louis residents. They can find firewood at three locations:

Forest Park – Lower Muny Opera Parking Lot

Carondelet Park – Compost and Recycling location off Holly Hills Drive

O’Fallon Park – North of Picnic Site #4

“Our Forestry and Parks employees work hard to maintain our neighborhoods,” said Greg Hayes, Director of Parks, Recreation, and Forestry. “All wood comes from the removal of dead or structurally damaged city trees, and residents get the added benefit of an accessible and sustainable source of firewood as a result of the hard work our employees put in every day.”

Wood is typically dropped off in the afternoon, Monday through Friday, when available.

The wood will be available at each location through March 2023 on a first-come, first-served basis. They will vary in size and species at each location.

The wood supply will not be monitored and a daily supply of wood is not guaranteed at the locations.

Commercial vehicles and trailers are not allowed due to park restrictions. Residents are encouraged to contact the Forestry Division at (314) 613-7200 for more information.