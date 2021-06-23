Live: Biden unveils new plan to combat violent crime; St. Louis part of program

WASHINGTON, D.C. — St. Louis is part of President Joe Biden’s new Community Violence Intervention Collaborative, a plan aimed at curtailing gun violence across the country.

The plan focuses on addressing gun violence, providing money to cities that need more police, and offering community support. More information will be released during a 2:30 P.M. press conference.

St. Louis is one of 15 jurisdictions across the country that will be part of the Community Violence Intervention Collaborative.

St. Louis has allocated funding from the American Rescue Plan Act to help fight crime. President Biden is calling on other jurisdictions to do the same.

Mayor Tishaura Jones’ is proposing $11.5 million of the $80 million direct relief funding goes to addressing the root causes of crime and improve public safety.

Mayor Tishaura Jones has tapped Public Safety Director Dan Isom to represent St. Louis.

Other jurisdictions joining the Collaborative include: Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Baltimore, MD; Baton Rouge, LA; Chicago, IL; Detroit, MI; King County, WA; Los Angeles, CA; Memphis, TN; Minneapolis & St. Paul, MN; Newark, NJ; Rapid City, SD; Philadelphia, PA; and Washington, DC

Associated Press contributed to this article.