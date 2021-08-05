St. Louis Labor Day Parade canceled due to pandemic

ST. LOUIS– The St. Louis Labor Day Parade has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Greater St. Louis Labor Council released a statement on its Facebook page this afternoon.

The statement says it is due to the growing concern of the Delta variant. The 2020 parade was also canceled due to the pandemic.

“This situation could have been avoided but much of our community continues to refuse to get vaccinated,” said St. Louis Labor Council President Pat White in the statement.

The statement also says the parade takes months to plan and organize.

White goes on to say he is encouraging those who have not been vaccinated, union members and non-union members, to get vaccinated.

“This is something I look forward to each year. I am afraid we are headed in the wrong direction and that if vaccination rates don’t increase we will see many more events in our community get canceled,” said White in the letter.

He also said together, we can beat this.