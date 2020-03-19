St. Louis Lambert Airport offering limited dine-in service to travelers

1  of  2
St. Louis-Lambert International Airport

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Lambert Airport is allowing some limited dine-in seating at restaurants. But, half of the eating establishments at the airport have closed because of decreased travel.

There are three restaurants in Terminal 1 and three in Terminal 2 that are staying open for dine-in customers. This means that there is one restaurant per concourse.

A representative from the airport says that many of the businesses that offer food do not have seating anyways. The restaurants that do offer dine-in service have tables placed 6-feet apart.

