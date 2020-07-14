St. Louis Lambert Airport police search for ‘person of interest’ in passenger stabbing

Person of interest



ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis Airport police are searching for a person of interest after a passenger was stabbed on July 9. The victim was waiting to be picked up outside St. Louis-Lambert International Airport entrance 5 when he was attacked.

The suspect is described as an African American male, 6’ tall, and about 185 lbs. He has a distinctive mark on his face from a birthmark or an old injury. Call St. Louis-Lambert Airport if you know this man’s location at 314-426-8100.

FOX 2 News reporter Elliott Davis was inside the airport on an unrelated topic when the stabbing happened. Elliott shot video of the suspect running right by him, followed by the victim’s boss, who yelled, “He stabbed my friend!”

Elliott called 911 to report the stabbing. Police have reviewed surveillance video. Davis turned the video over to police who said they know who they are searching for and have dealt with him before.

The victim, a co-worker, and the boss had just arrived in St. Louis from a business trip to San Antonio. The boss said he went to the garage to retrieve the car and then pick up his two co-workers. When he pulled up, the one man had been stabbed and the suspect ran inside the terminal.

Elliott talked to the victim before he was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“(The victim) said he didn’t know the guy he’d never seen him before. He looked like he was in pain; he was standing, leaning against something,” Elliott said. “The victim was able to talk. He was angry because you don’t expect when you come to an airport you’ll be stabbed for no reason.”

The victim is now recovering from his wounds.

Lambert Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge said she doesn’t see the need for any changes in airport security in the wake of the attack. Security is constantly patrolling the terminals.

Latest headlines: