EUREKA, Mo. — When the leaves start to change colors, fall festivities are right around the corner.

Brookdale Farms claims to have the largest corn maze in the St. Louis area. They opened on September 16 and stay open until November 5.

Besides the corn maze, they have other fall activities for kids of all ages.

“We have a tractor hay wagon that takes customers over to our pumpkin patch. By the pumpkin patch, there is a pumpkin chucking cannon and slingshot. We also have a petting zoo,” said Ashlee Wilhite, Office Manager for Brookdale Farms.

She said they also have two new attractions: a general store that sells merchandise such as jams, pie fillings, cotton candy, kettle corn, and caramel apples and a low ropes course, which is an obstacle course with bridges.

Brookdale Farms’ fun also includes inflatables, a cow train, a playground, a corn box, and large-scale board games: chess, checkers, and connect four.

“The Feed Bin restaurant offers fire oven pizzas, hot dogs, brats, hamburgers, cheeseburgers, and chili cheese nachos,” said Wilhite. She also said there are “food trucks with funnel cakes, corn dogs, fried snacks like Oreos.”

The property’s Sugar Shack has ice cream, snow cones, and fall drinks like apple cider floats and spiked apple cider.

“Perfect activities for the whole family to enjoy,” said Wilhite. “At night if you’re feeling brave, we have The Eureka Fear Farm – Haunted Corn Maze.”

When fall is over, the fun doesn’t stop. They also have a Celebration of Lights for winter along with an ice skating rink.

Brookdale Farms also hosts weddings, float trips, a balloon glow, and a rodeo.