St. Louis launches outdoor seating expansion plan

ST. LOUIS – The coronavirus has made a lot of businesses get creative and that hasn’t stopped now that some restrictions are lifting. Now some are trying to figure out new ways to expand their seating outdoors as the city rolls out a new permit program.

The city of St. Louis started accepting applications for the temporary expansion of outdoor seating on Tuesday.

There are three ways businesses can expand outside: private property, on sidewalks, and on the street.

They just need to submit a free application with a plan, contact their alderperson, and list the city as an additional insurer if they’re using public property.

The permits for private property and sidewalks would be valid until the end of September. The street seating permits would need to be reviewed every four weeks.

The application and full list of requirements are available on the city’s website.