St. Louis lawmakers concerned with Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout

ST. LOUIS – On Wednesday, the St. Louis City Board of Alderman Health Human Services Committee met to discuss concerns about the rollout of the COVID -19 vaccine. At the beginning of the meeting committee members reacted with fury to Dr. Echols, the Director of the City of St. Louis Department of Health not being in attendance.

“I am in dismay despite having confirmed with Dr. Echols that he would attend this morning, that he is not with us”, said Alderman Cara Spencer. “It was a great surprise he decided to decline, and it is certainly disappointing for all of us”.

Alderman Sharon Tyus recommended the commission subpoena, Dr. Echols. She said that his lack of attendance was unacceptable and disrespectful.

Despite Dr. Echols not being present, the committee felt it is was still important to address concerns.

“Our state has failed us, but the city can do better,” said Spencer. “It is our duty as elected officials to address concerns of the general public, to hear them, and to take action”.

The main worry of the committee was trying to find other solutions to ease the confusion and help senior citizens sign up for the COVID -19 vaccine. The committee suggested that the online sign-ups complicate vaccine rollout for older people.

During the meeting, they mentioned that there is an overwhelming amount of elders who are less tech-savvy and are more likely to not have internet access at all. They also raised concerns about elders who may live far from vaccination sites with no transportation, and those who are in between housing.

Alderman Annie Rice also addressed the lack of communication and formal information that was given about Saturday’s vaccine distribution event at Union station. She said the set up was dangerous.

“Packing a bunch of unvaccinated people into a small conference room is dangerous if they already have complicated health conditions”, said Rice. “If people don’t feel safe coming to our events because we can’t tell them that we can provide things like wheelchairs or telling them they have to wait to stand outside in the rain, how are we helping”?

Alderman Sarah Martin followed up suggesting that the city of St. Louis partner organizations like the Urban League to facilitate drive-thru vaccine events.

At the end of the meeting Alderman, Spencer thanked the committee for their thoughtful participation and recommended they put their concerns in writing to send to Dr. Echols before Friday.