St. Louis lawmakers pass bill to discourage soda consumption by kids

ST. LOUIS–The St. Louis Board of Aldermen on Friday gave final passage to a bill that supporters hope could lead to lower juvenile obesity rates.

Board Bill 207 makes water, low-fat milk, and juice the default options for drinks in restaurant meal offerings. “This is in no way a mandate,” the bill’s sponsor, Alderman Sarah Martin said Friday prior to the vote. “Parents can still order what they would like.” Martin said compliance would not be part of the checkoff process for restaurant inspectors.

The bill has the support of the American Heart Association and now heads to the desk of Mayor Tishaura Jones.