ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials announced plans to keep neighborhoods safe ahead of the Memorial Day weekend. In addition to concentrated patrols by the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the City of St. Louis is working to expand youth programming efforts across the city to keep young people engaged throughout the summer months in safe and supportive environments.

“Our summer violence prevention work is a multi-pronged, data-driven approach to deter crime and protect St. Louisans,” said senior public safety advisor Heather Taylor. “We are working every day to keep St. Louis residents and their families safe this summer by pulling together both law enforcement and community resources.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will be strategically deploying patrols throughout the city, using data to determine peak times and locations for enforcement. This summer violence prevention detail will mobilize resources including traffic enforcement, air support, specialized units, park rangers, deputy marshals, and collaboration with the sheriff’s office.

St. Louis is also looking at non-enforcement solutions to help keep youth safe this summer as children get out of school. The city’s free summer camps are also running at seven recreation centers and still accepting registrants. The Gateway Region YMCA will also hold youth pop-ups and other events with funding granted through the Prop S Youth at Risk Program.

In addition to violence prevention efforts, dozens of faith leaders gathered in St. Louis to address gun violence here. After that mass school shooting in Texas, the group wants local and national leaders to pass laws that prevent or reduce gun violence.

“We as faith leaders, are calling for legislation to be passed that will help reduce gun violence in our city, in our state, and in our nation,” said Rev. Andy Bryan, the lead pastor of Manchester United Methodist Church. “The endless cycle of violence must be interrupted. We have to go ‘off script’ if we are going to actually alleviate the harm being inflicted upon the people of our communities. We know that it will require a combined effort of faith groups, community organizations, and government entities to even make a dent in the issue.”

Authorities said eight children have been killed by gunfire across St. Louis, and 39 other children have been wounded. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department reports as of Tuesday there were 81 homicides here involving guns.

A list of locations is below. Learn more about these opportunities, as well as other summer programming options, on the city’s website.

Nance Elementary – 8959 Riverview Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63147

Oak Hill Elementary – 4300 MorganFord Rd, St. Louis, MO 63116

Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 – 8088

Ashland Elementary – 3921 N Newstead Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115

Contact Girls Inc. for registration: (314) 385 – 8088

Walbridge Elementary – 5000 Davison Ave, St. Louis, MO 63120

Contact Girls Inc. for registration (314) 385 – 8088

Patrick Henry Downtown – 1220 N 10th St, St. Louis, MO 63106

Contact Girls Inc. for registration (314) 385 – 8088

Yeatman Middle School – 4265 Athlone Ave, St. Louis, MO 63115

Contact the Sophia Project for registration: (314) 807-8333

Peabody Elementary School – 1224 S 14th St, St. Louis, MO 63104