ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man is accused of a series of crimes involving the homes of two family members earlier this week.

Lance McPherson, 28, is accused of firing 18 shots at a relative’s home Wednesday, then setting another relative’s home on fire on Thursday, according to court documents obtained by FOX2. He is behind bars in connection with both investigations.

Prosecutors have charged McPherson with five felonies, including arson, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of property damage.

According to court documents, police learned that someone fired 18 shots at a home in the 1200 block Trampe Avenue after a Shot Spotter notification. Police then reviewed surveillance video that showed a man walking around the home and ringing the doorbell with a gun. Police counted nine defects on the property.

One night later, officers responded to a fire in the 6100 block of Washington Avenue. Per court documents, police say McPherson called 911 on himself and said he made a mistake. He reportedly admitted to shooting at the home on Trampe Avenue and said he set the home on Washington Avenue on fire because he was upset. The house was deemed a total loss.

McPherson is being held at a St. Louis-area jail on a $250,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing over these charges on June 16, per Missouri court records.