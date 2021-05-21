St. Louis man accused of killing 2-month-old baby in custody

ST. LOUIS – A man accused of killing a two-month-old baby is now in custody.

The St. Louis City Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit was called to the 3900 block of North 21st Street Thursday evening around 9 p.m.

Police confirmed the baby boy had extensive visible injuries.

A St. Louis man is in custody after the baby died at a hospital. According to the baby’s neighbors, the infant lived with his father.

As of now, authorities cannot comment on the cause of death because it still needs to be determined by the medical examiner’s autopsy.

Police would not confirm the relationship between the suspect and baby.

The investigation is ongoing.

Residents are heartbroken.

”The man worked, I don’t think he was abusing that baby,” resident Timmy Welch said. “When they rushed the baby out here I think the baby eyes were still open. I later found out the baby died and my heart broke.”

A few hours earlier Thursday, in an unrelated case, a two-year-old girl was shot in the thigh in South St Louis. It happened around 6 p.m. on Eichelberger Street.

The child was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle. So far, there is no word on how the shooting occurred and no charges have been filed.