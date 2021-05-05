St. Louis man admits to murder, tossing gun in water

ST. LOUIS– A man has been arrested in the April 6 homicide that killed Damaurion Williams. Police say 19-year-old Jaylin Williams is charged with murder, assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
Court documents say Jaylin Williams shot at a car near Territory Court and Empire Court. Damaurion Williams and another person were in that car. Williams died and the other victim was shot in the torso and leg.
Jaylin Williams admitted to being the shooter and to throwing the gun in water.