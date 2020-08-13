St. Louis man arrested on federal charges of trafficking fentanyl

ST. LOUIS – Operation LeGend assisted in the arrest of a St. Louis man charged with trafficking drugs and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The Department of Justice said a felony arrest warrant was issued on July 2, 2020 for 28-year-old Troy Jackson for violating his parole after being imprisoned on first-degree burglary charges. Authorities said Jackson was also wanted for first-degree murder and armed criminal action in relation to a June 2020 murder. He was also wanted on second-degree assault and third-degree assault charges from a separate incident.

The investigation by the State of Missouri Probation and Parole led them to find Jackson was staying at the Best Western St. Louis Inn on Heimos Industrial Park Drive on August 9, 2020.

Investigators confirmed Jackson was staying at the hotel under a different name and entered his hotel room. They found him holding the magazine of a gun. There was a pistol in plain sight. In the closet there “was a distribution amount of fentanyl, along with empty capsules in a nightstand.”

The DOJ said Jackson admitted he was a drug dealer.