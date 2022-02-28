St. Louis man charged with kidnapping mother, baby at gunpoint

MARION, Ark.– A Missouri man is facing charges after police say he held a mother and her baby hostage from St. Louis to Marion, Arkansas.

According to the Marion Police Department, units responded to I-55 in reference to a kidnapping. The suspect, Julius Rogers, fled from police and initiated a high speed chase on I-55 northbound.

Other officers made contact with the victim and learned that the incident began in St. Louis.

The victim told police Rogers held her and her 3-month-old baby at gunpoint and forced them to drive from St. Louis before stopping in Marion.

Police said the pursuit continued into Mississippi County where sheriff deputies were able to deploy spike strips, disabling the vehicle.

Rogers then fled on foot, but he was apprehended by Marion officers who were involved in the pursuit.

The 3-month-old baby was found unharmed inside the vehicle.

Rogers was taken into custody and transported back to Marion.

The 3-month-old was also transported back to Marion and returned to the mother.

Rogers was charged with felony fleeing, kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, theft of a vehicle and possession of a firearm.