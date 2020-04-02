St. Louis man celebrates 103rd birthday with family through a glass door

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A man living at a nursing home was not able to mark his 103rd birthday with his family. So, Jim Altadonna did the next best thing. He got a crossword puzzle out and waited by a glass door.

His daughter, Tina Altadonna Dubuque, tells FOX 2 that her siblings, Jim Altadonna, Joan Pinson, Larry Altadonna, Maria Cooseman, their children, and their grandchildren all stopped by to visit today. There were a lot of people stopping to celebrate his big day and that took a while. So, Jim was able to work on the puzzle in-between visits.

The nursing home Jim stays at is like a lot of others in during the coronavirus pandemic. They are not allowing visitors or gifts. They did supply cupcakes and a balloon to wish him a happy birthday.