St. Louis man charged with killing over parking dispute

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities have charged a St. Louis man for a June shooting death police say stemmed from a dispute over street parking.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 28-year-old Troy Jackson Jr. was charged Monday with first-degree murder, assault and other counts for the June 16 killing of Jermane Hicks.

Police say Jackson shot Hicks after an argument over street parking on the block where both men lived. Police say Hicks’ wife was inside their home at the time and saw Jackson shoot her husband.

Police say Jackson fled when she went outside to confront him, but later returned, burst through the front door and fired shots at her inside her home. He missed and exhausted all of the rounds in his gun before fleeing.