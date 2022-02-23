St. Louis man charged with robbing multiple QuikTrip stores

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing multiple QuikTrip locations in December while armed with a semi-automatic pistol.

Terrence Gleason, 51, is facing multiple counts of robbery and weapons charges, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri announced Wednesday.

According to the indictment, Gleason is accused of robbing the following QuikTrip locations while brandishing or indicating he had a firearm:

QuikTrip located at 9099 Natural Bridge (three separate times)

QuikTrip located at 5909 Howdershell

QuikTrip located at 11150 St. Charles Rock Road

Police said the robberies happened between Dec. 5, 2021, and Dec. 12, 2021.

Gleason is currently being held in the St. Louis County Jail on unrelated charges, according to authorities.