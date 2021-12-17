St. Louis man charged with sexually assaulting girl at summer camp

ST. LOUIS–Authorities in Monroe County, Illinois have charged a St. Louis man with aggravated criminal sexual abuse after they say he groomed a young girl he met while working at a Waterloo religious summer camp.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Matthew Hubbard met and sexually groomed the girl he met at Camp Wartburg between August and December of 2020.

The Sheriff’s office says Hubbard also took the girl out of state where more abuse took place.

Hubbard was arrested Tuesday after he was released from a St. Louis hospital where he had been treated since October for a self-inflicted gun wound.

While authorities say they have no evidence to link Hubbard to other cases of sexual abuse, they did announce he has had previous employment at another camp, the Caywoods Youth Center, between May of 2018 and October of 2019.

Hubbard is being held on a $100,000 bond.