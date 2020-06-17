Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 882 deaths/ 16,417 cases IL: 6,398 deaths/ 133,639 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

St. Louis man drowns during float trip

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEELVILLE, Mo. – A St. Louis man has drowned while on a Meramec River float trip.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that 39-year-old Andrew Leffert stopped at a gravel bar to swim with a group of people Saturday in Crawford County. The patrol said Leffert went into the water but did not resurface.

His body was found a short time later.

Leffert had worked as a police officer and an immigration enforcement agent before recently taking a job as a special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to an obituary.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News