St. Louis man indicted for several armed robberies

ST.LOUIS, Mo. – A St. Louis man was indicted for several armed robberies by a federal grand jury Friday, Sept. 18.

Louquincy Carr, 35, has been indicted on four counts of armed business robbery, four counts of brandishing a firearm in connection with those robberies and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to a federal criminal complaint, on July 24, Carr held an employee at the T-Mobile on South Grand Boulevard at gunpoint, forcing the employee to give him money from the register. He then took the employee to the back office where he left with the money and an iPhone.

Ten days later, Carr entered the same T-Mobile store and forced the employee to give him money from the register and his wallet. Carr then led two employees and two customers into the back room at gunpoint.

Carr has also been indicted for two more robberies at the Boost Mobile and Wingstop on South Grand Boulevard.

According to official court documents, Car was arrested Sept. 10 with a silver handgun found while being searched.

