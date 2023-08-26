ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison along with an additional 15 years in connection to a murder that occurred in Spanish Lake in spring 2021.

On Friday, August 25, Christopher Bolden, 32, was sentenced to life in prison plus 15 years for the murder of Antonio Green on April 20, 2021. During the sentencing hearing, the victim’s mother and father both addressed the court.

On May 18, a St. Louis County jury found Bolden guilty of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, two counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Bolden committed the murder by firing into a parked vehicle in St. Louis County. At the time, Bolden was a convicted felon. The victim, Antonio Green, was in a relationship with Bolden’s ex-girlfriend, the mother of two of Bolden’s children.

Bolden had contacted his ex-girlfriend over 100 times through calls and texts before driving to her residence, where he killed Green. The ex-girlfriend was seated in the front of the vehicle, while Green was murdered in the back.

Bolden testified on his own behalf, and the jury didn’t think the murder was premeditated. As a result he was convicted of Murder 2nd Degree.