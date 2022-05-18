ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man to less than four years in prison on a weapons charge in the death of a toddler in 2020.

Horatio Harris was sentenced Wednesday to 46 months in federal prison for owning a weapon connected with the death of a toddler.

Police responded to a call for service on Sept. 3, 2020, finding a two-year-old unresponsive at a home in the 5200 block of Wells. The child was pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital by first responders. Police say a two-year-old bot and his twin brother were victims of child abuse.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office issued at-large warrants for Harris last year for second-degree murder and child abuse. After Harris was indicted, he took off from St. Louis and was eventually found by U.S. Marshals in Kentucky.

In February, Harris pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He still faces a second-degree murder charge and three counts of child abuse in the case.