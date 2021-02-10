St. Louis man shares support for Ted Drewes after truck slams into building

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Lindenwood Park man was one of the first in line for Ted Drewes opening day of 2021. Adam Unnerstall is a huge fan of the frozen custard and the chilly temperatures did not keep him from supporting one of his favorite businesses.
A truck slammed into the custard shop on Chippewa Avenue last night. The driver said he fell asleep at the wheel prior to the crash. Some were worried that this would disrupt the plan to open for business today.
No one was injured in the accident. A building inspector was supposed to take a look at the damage.
Unnerstall got his custard. His mother sent FOX 2 the images to show he was among the first in line today.