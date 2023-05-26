ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man is scheduled to be sentenced today on a second-degree murder charge. A St. Louis County jury found 30-year-old Darius Ware guilty in March.

In the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Lawren Mitchell, he was convicted. That was on Lucas and Hunt Road in Jennings in May 2020. Sentencing is set for eleven this morning in Clayton.

