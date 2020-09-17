St. Louis man wanted for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon

SHILOH, Ill. – Shiloh police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with an April 2020 arrest.

According to Maria McGarvey, a spokeswoman for the Shiloh Police Department, officers responded to a burglary in progress on April 24, which turned out to be a domestic disturbance.

While police checked IDs of the parties involved, they learned Corey Shanklin had an active arrest warrant, McGarvey said. Police searched Shanklin’s vehicle and located a firearm.

Shanklin was taken into custody but eventually released for reasons unknown.

On September 17, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Shanklin with one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Shanklin’s bond was set at $35,000.

Shanklin, 30, is still on the loose.

Anyone with information on Shanklin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.

Corey Shanklin