ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man is recovering in a Chicago hospital after losing both of his legs when a car crashed into him while walking along the Magnificent Mile.

Bryce Summary and his wife Amy were in the “Windy City” for a work conference. They were walking to dinner when the unthinkable happened.



“I just heard my husband say, ‘Look at that,’ and I got a push from him,” Amy told FOX 2. “I looked to my left, and I saw a white SUV coming at us. I expected him to be behind me, but whenever I turned around, he wasn’t there.”

Police said the driver of that white Mercedes tried to run a traffic stop, hit another car, and drove into the corner of Michigan and Ohio. Bryce was hit and got trapped underneath.



“I just stayed by his head and kept telling him, ‘You need to stay with me. Squeeze my hand and let me know that you’re still here. I need you. Our boys need you. Just stay with us,'” Amy recalled.



Bryce survived, but it’s been a grueling 12 days. He’s already undergone six long surgeries, including two leg amputations. He’ll go for a seventh surgery on Wednesday. The couple is staying strong for each other and their two boys back home.

“We’re both just very grateful that we’re both alive and that we survived the accident. We’re just trying to look forward,” Amy said.

When the couple comes back to St. Charles, Bryce plans to keep coaching their two boys in t-ball and soccer, to keep running daily and not miss a step.

“It’s a major temporary setback, but it’s not the end of the book. It’s just a new chapter,” Amy said.

The Summary family has started a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills, lodging, clothes, and other expenses. The page has raised more than $21,000.

There is also a non-profit, called the Summary Family Fund, taking donations that can be mailed to 409 N 15th Street, St. Louis, MO 63103.