St. Louis’ mask mandate now in effect; here’s what you need to know

ST. LOUIS – As outlined by officials, masks/face coverings must be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces, starting Friday at 7:00 a.m.

The times the masks will be required is anytime you are inside in a closed area and any time you are outside and you are not able to place six feet between yourself and those people in the vicinity.

If you are headed to work in an office setting, you too will be required to wear masks in those shared spaces and common areas. Any public accommodation must post a face-covering requirement for entry and that it must be worn the entire time while in business.

Businesses are authorized to deny entry to anyone who refuses to wear a face covering without showing medical documentation of condition or disability.

In addition to those with medical conditions, a face covering is not required for the following:

People who are hearing impaired and need their mouth to communicate

People who are eating and drinking at a business and socially distancing from one another

People who are at a pool and in the water

People who are getting a face service

People playing a sport or exercising and exerting themselves

So how will this be enforced? A person or business can make a complaint with the county. That would trigger a call or letter from the county health department. If a violation continues, it can result in a misdemeanor, punishable with jail time or a $1,000 fine.

But the country stresses that would be a last resort.

City and county officials made this announcement on this joint order during a St. Louis Metro Task Force briefing. They have been pushing to get this mandate to go into effect for some time now to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health has masks available for anyone in need, especially over the upcoming holiday weekend. If you need a mask, drive by any of their clinic locations: John C. Murphy in Berkeley, the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills, or the North Central Health Clinic in Pine Lawn. Mask pick is available today starting at 1PM until 5PM, and tomorrow from 8AM until 5PM. This is highly encouraged to keep our community safe.

North Central Health Center

4000 Jennings Station Road

Pine Lawn 63134

John C. Murphy Health Clinic

6121 North Hanley Road

Berkeley 63134

South County Health Center

4580 South Lindbergh

Sunset Hills 63127