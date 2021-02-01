St. Louis Mayor addresses concerns over Union Station mass vaccination event

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Some concerns have been raised after young and healthy people were invited to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in St. Louis over the weekend but older people with chronic health conditions were not.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a 39-year-old who works from home said she was surprised to be invited to the clinic. Others who had underlying health conditions said that they were not invited.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson addressed those concerns during a regular press conference broadcast through her Facebook page. She said that city leader felt the event was a “tremendous success” overall.

“We have vaccinated 5,250 people in the city. We are proud of that. It was a very successful event. But we need so many more. There are 300,000 people who live in the city,” said Krewson.

The city received 3,900 vaccine doses last week. They were able to vaccinate all first responders who wanted a shot last week. They also vaccinated building inspectors, Red Cross workers, and homeless outreach workers, and other public-facing employees. An extra 600 doses came from vaccine overflow.

Krewson said the first 1,000 people who signed up online and checked a box that indicated they were over 65-years-old or have an underlying medical condition were invited. The vast majority of the people invited on Saturday showed up and were able to get a vaccination. The city also continued to vaccinate first responders on Saturday.

“I don’t have access to what health conditions people have. The health department does. We take people at their word. Those people were able to get vaccinated as part of the event,” said Mayor Krewson.

The city turned away about 1,000 people who did not meet the eligibility for a dose. Krewson said that people were texting their friends and relatives to come downtown. There were people who waited until the very end that did get lucky. That is because the city did not want to waste any medicine.

The city will get 975 doses this week. They are still planning on what to do with the doses.

“There are folks who are willing to elbow their neighbors out of the way to get the vaccine,” said Krewson.