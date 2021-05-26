St. Louis mayor announces safety plan following “unsafe conditions” last weekend

ST. LOUIS– Days after a large weekend party crowd was seen causing heavy damage to a St. Louis Metropolitan Police department vehicle, Mayor Tishaura Jones on Wednesday announced new steps to improve public safety downtown over the Memorial Day Holiday weekend and address what her office described as “unsafe conditions”.

“We know that people of St. Louis want to feel safe, and any plans we set in motion must address their concerns as proactively as possible. Our goal is to prevent any potential illegal activity before it escalates to injury or harm,” Jones said in a news release.

A “Summer Cruising Detail” will work downtown from 7pm to 3am “to enforce traffic laws, redirect traffic, and block off key streets with a high concentration of visitors and residents,” according to the release.

A “Summer Violence Detail” will patrol citywide from 8pm-4am, with a focus on Downtown and areas with frequent calls.

The city is also negotiating with the St. Louis Sheriff’s Office to cover patrols in the Downtown area.