St. Louis mayor apologizes for broadcasting names of people seeking police reform; announces review of SLMPD

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – About 50,000 people have now signed a petition calling for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson to resign. It’s the fallout from the mayor’s now-deleted Facebook Live video, in which she read names and addresses of people asking for police reform.

Krewson apologized for reading the names at the end of a press conference to announce masks will be mandatory in St. Louis City and County starting Friday. She also revealed that there will be an outside review of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“This is ‘Live with Lyda.’ It is just that, it is live. Last week as I was ending up the session on Friday I read the comments on a card someone had given to me. Let me just say, that reading the whole card was a mistake. I am very sorry for it. The video was taken down on Friday late afternoon. It was a mistake and I am very sorry,” said Mayor Krewson.

The outside review of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department will look at ways to help improve community policing, protect civil rights, and reduce violent crime.

“This is about acknowledging that Black Lives Matter, and that in our City, far too many Black

lives are lost to violence. It is about believing that community policing and the duty to intervene

are essential, and that continued de-escalation, implicit bias, and racial equity training are critical,”

said Mayor Lyda Krewson.

The review will begin in a few weeks. It will be led by Chief Charles Ramsey, a nationally recognized expert in policing and homeland security.