St. Louis mayor apologizes to businesses for curfew shortly after reopening

ST. LOUIS – A curfew has been in place for St. Louis City since Tuesday and Mayor Lyda Krewson says she will reassess the need after this weekend.

The curfew, which starts at 9 p.m., means several businesses that recently reopened after the stay-at-home order may have to close early.

“It is very tough on business and you have just been able to reopen, and we apologize for needing a curfew,” said Mayor Krewson.

Krewson recognized the stay-at-home order was tough on businesses as well as employees. She said this recent curfew is “certainly a burden”.