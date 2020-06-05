Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 789deaths/ 14,057 cases IL: 5,736 deaths/ 124,759 cases.
St. Louis mayor apologizes to businesses for curfew shortly after reopening

ST. LOUIS – A curfew has been in place for St. Louis City since Tuesday and Mayor Lyda Krewson says she will reassess the need after this weekend.

The curfew, which starts at 9 p.m., means several businesses that recently reopened after the stay-at-home order may have to close early.

“It is very tough on business and you have just been able to reopen, and we apologize for needing a curfew,” said Mayor Krewson.

Krewson recognized the stay-at-home order was tough on businesses as well as employees. She said this recent curfew is “certainly a burden”.

