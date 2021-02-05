St. Louis mayor concerned city may become a ‘vaccine desert’ after state’s partner plan

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mayor Krewson has sent Missouri Governor Parson and Health Director Randall Williams a letter outlining her concerns that the city is in danger of becoming a COVID-19 “vaccine desert.” She says that the demand is outpacing supply and the locations for the state’s vaccine partners are not located in the city.

Missouri is working with Walmart and Health Mart Pharmacies to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no Walmart located in the city of St. Louis and there are only three Health Mart locations. This may make distributing the vaccine to the 300,000 people who live there difficult, according to the mayor.

Krewson is asking to allow CVS and Walgreens locations to become approved vaccination sites. She says that the city has been in discussions with both of these businesses to distribute over 5,000 doses per week.

Parson has not specifically responded to this request yet. But, in several tweets issued this morning, he points out that 53% of the state’s weekly vaccine allocation will go to hospitals this month. St. Louis is a major medical hub in the state and medical providers have been actively signing up people for vaccine appointments. One message posted by the governor says, “Our metro hospitals have received 15,600 first dose vaccines into St. Louis and 9,500 first doses into Kansas City THIS WEEK ALONE.”

