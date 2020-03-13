St. Louis mayor encourages residents to support local businesses amid coronavirus concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mayor Lyda Krewson is trying to give a boost to local restaurants taking a hit over the coronavirus scare which is keeping more and more people home.

The city banned events with more than 1,000 people. However, Krewson is advising people to take reasonable precautions without going overboard.

Earlier Friday, Krewson along with her Public Safety Director, Jimmie Edwards, visited a Vietnamese restaurant in Downtown. She hopes it will send a message to others that may be leary going out to eat.

Several area restaurants are offering creative dining deals during these uncertain times.

Russell's on Macklind: A 3-course meal to-go for $39.

Retreat Gastropub and Yellowbelly: 10% off all gift card deals over $50

Bar Les Feres, I Fratellini and Billie Jean: Limited menu deliveries within a 2.5-mile radius

Lion's Choice: Roast beef feast for delivery or takeout; 10 original roast beef sandwiches for $25