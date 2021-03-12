St. Louis Mayor expects city to receive $500 million from COVID relief bill

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS– Mayor Lyda Krewson’s administration is putting together a framework for how to best use federal relief dollars expected to arrive in May.

“We’re trying to keep people in houses, keep utilities paid and find a place for folks that are unhoused or on the streets,” said Krewson.

She said the federal relief bill signed by President Joe Biden is expected to result in approximately $500 million being sent to St. Louis.

The mayor said the amount sent to various cities was determined in part by poverty levels and housing conditions. “50% of the money is expected to come to the city in 60 days, so that’s May 11th ,” said Krewson. “One year later, you get the second half of the money.”

Deon Randolph is pastor of All Saints Southern Baptist Church on the corner of Page Blvd. and Pendleton Ave. in north St. Louis’ Vandeventer neighborhood. He’s hopeful the relief package will help an area he’s seen devastated by the pandemic.

“It’s been a really horrific time for this community,” said Randolph.

The church collects food and basic supplies to help those struggling to put food on their table or pay bills. Randolph believes the relief money will make a big difference. “We hope that this is a new start and a new beginning for everyone,” he said.

Many struggling families have turned to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis for help. “I literally just talked to someone today who had been laid off from her job of 28 years of working with a company where she had good pay, good benefits, and what was thought to be a career for the rest of her life,” said Michael P. McMillan, President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis. “Sadly, because of the impacts of COVID, she lost her position.”

The Urban League has provided $10 million worth of pandemic relief assistance and has helped hundreds find jobs throughout the region. McMillan said the Urban League is ready to be a vehicle to help administer COVID relief funds.

McMillan said, “We’re definitely hopeful that some of the governmental assistance that’s coming to the city, the county the state and in Illinois in terms of our presence over there will be able to be utilized by our clients and we would be happy to be the conduit.”

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News