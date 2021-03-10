St. Louis Mayor hints at easing restrictions as COVID cases fall

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A decision to ease restrictions in St. Louis City may be coming soon. Mayor Lyda Krewson said that COVID cases are on a downward trend. But, I would not expect the mask mandate to be lifted.

The mayor says that changes in health guidelines may be made in the next week or two. She says that the new rules will help more people get back to work. They would like to lift more restrictions sooner but new COVID strains are complicating the situation.

Congress gave final approval Wednesday to a landmark $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that will send $1,400 direct payments to most Americans. The city of St. Louis is also expecting to get some of that money.

“We are excited about that,” said Mayor Lyda Krewson. “It is a significant amount of money that St. Louis can use to help its people.”

There are around 115,000 people eligible for COVID vaccines in St. Louis. Around 33,000 of them have been vaccinated.

There is another mass vaccination event in St. Louis at Carpenter’s hall this weekend. The vaccine is given by appointment only. This Saturday’s event will primarily be first doses. You can sign up for an appointment in St. Louis here.