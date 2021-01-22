St. Louis Mayor: It could take several months before more are eligible for COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There were about 400 people vaccinated in the city of St. Louis today at the Fire Department. The people getting vaccinations were first responders like police officers, firemen, and medical workers.

The city hopes to get 3,900 more doses of vaccine next week. Vaccine supply is directed by the amount dug manufacturers can make.

It could take a considerable amount of time to get the first groups vaccinated because the supply is limited and there are a lot of people eligible for the vaccine. The mayor says that there around 80,000 people in St. Louis who are now eligible to get vaccinated.

Krewson says that it will be several months before anyone outside of the Phase 1-B tier two of the vaccine distribution will be eligible.

We are in Phase 1-B tier two of vaccine distribution. It allows for first responders, people over 65 years old, and others with medical conditions to get the vaccine. There are around 40,000 people in St. Louis who are over the age of 65 and 40,000 others who could get a shot.

Around 2.5 million Missourians are now eligible to get the vaccine. Missouri is increasing the number of mass vaccination sites the National Guard will be operating. There will now be three sites in each of the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions. That brings the total to 27 sites.

Mayor Krewson says that she has not yet been vaccinated. She is eligible to receive it but she is waiting for all of the first responders to get the vaccine before getting one herself.