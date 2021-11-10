St. Louis mayor says clinics should make COVID vaccine process ‘comfortable’ for kids

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said health care clinics should make the COVID-19 vaccination process as comfortable as possible for young children.

“We need to reach kids where they are, in places where they’re comfortable, in places where they feel familiar,” Jones said during a meeting with Affinia Healthcare officials Wednesday.

The mayor said the city is working with area schools to establish vaccine clinics for kids, ages 5 to 11, who are eligible to receive the Pfizer shot. She said the vaccine is safe and effective and the key to protecting families, schools, and communities.

Alahna James, 6, was one of the first kids to get a dose of the Pfizer vaccine at Affinia Healthcare in St. Louis.

“We had COVID in August, me and my three daughters, and I felt like it was very important to get us vaccinated,” said James’ mother, Janice McRoberts.

Mayor Jones said it’s critical to have that protection going into the holidays.

“As families gather, many for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we want to make sure we keep our cases low and our new infections down,” said Jones. “Pediatric vaccination is critical to protect not just our children and our schools but all of our loved ones especially our elderly.”

Jones also reminded residents there is a financial incentive to getting the COVID vaccine. The city will hand out $100 gift cards to adults who receive the shot.